Novak Djokovic Forced To Withdraw From Canadian Open As COVID Lunacy Continues

Canada’s ridiculous COVID rules strike again. Novak Djokovic, the Wimbledon winner and world No. 6, was forced to withdraw from the Canadian Open in Montreal on Thursday because he’s not vaccinated and therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

Djokovic has missed several tournaments this year due to his vaccination status, including the Australian Open, which sparked a weeks-long international dilemma as the Serbian was detained by the state government of Victoria over insufficient proof of vaccination.

Djokovic did get to play the French Open and Wimbledon, but the U.S. Open recently announced that Djokovic would not be able to compete in the upcoming tournament because the U.S. does not allow unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from yet another tournament this week. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sound ridiculous? Well, of course it is! Clay Travis called the decision a “mockery of science” last month, and just this week Senator Marsha Blackburn wrote a letter demanding answers from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky with regards to entering the country.

In a letter exclusively provided to OutKick, Senator Blackburn said that U.S. Open organizers are being forced to exclude Djokovic as a result of “problematic” government policy.

She also explained that by continuing to enforce this ban, the Biden administration is imposing what amounts to a “forever pandemic.”

“The hypocrisy in this power grab is clear,” she continued. “Illegal immigrants can cross the border without proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests, but Djokovic cannot fly to the United States and compete in the U.S. Open.”

Djokovic, who has won three U.S. Opens, recently tweeted that he is still preparing as though he will be able to take part in the tournament, which begins Aug. 29.

I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed! 🤞🏼💪🏼https://t.co/cIDfdPtZ5t — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 30, 2022

The only right and sensible thing to do would be to allow the Wimbledon winner to compete. That’s blatantly obvious with anyone with an ounce of common sense.

Of course, if the last 18 months have taught us anything, that’s asking an awful lot.

