Clay Travis: Banning Novak Djokovic Is A Mockery Of Science

Clay Travis reacted to Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic not being able to play in the US Open because he is unvaccinated, saying he believes there should no longer be Covid restrictions for any athlete of any sport anywhere in the country and around the world.

The OutKick founder said, “the fact that we are not allowing Djokovic the opportunity to travel to America to play in the US Open is an absolute mockery of science, and it is indefensible.”

Clay continued, saying the joke of this whole thing is “Djokovic would be better off going down to the Southern Border and just walking across there where we don’t actually require any sort of negative test in order to enter this country.”

