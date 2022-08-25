Novak Djokovic Confirms Idiotic Government Policy Will Keep Him From Playing In The US Open

Novak Djokovic will not compete in the U.S. Open in 2022. The news came from a post on his Twitter account earlier Thursday:

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is banned by the U.S. Government from entering the country because of his vaccination status.

The tournament has no rule prohibiting Djokovic from competing. It’s absurd CDC policy that restricts unvaccinated foreign travelers, unless, of course, they come across the southern border.

This is the result of an ongoing saga that ramped up after Djokovic won Wimbledon in July.

Just a few weeks ago, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn wrote a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky demanding answers why Djokovic would be banned due to “problematic” CDC policy.

Tennis legend John McEnroe said Djokovic being prohibited from entering the country is “B.S:”

Even after the CDC updated its guidance to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals equally, there’s no shift in government policy to allow unvaccinated travelers to enter the country.

One of the greatest tennis players in history will not compete in the U.S. Open based on absolutely nothing.

Even if you think the CDC is a competent organization, it isn’t, there is no justifying the ban. It’s political posturing.

These policies are part of a forever pandemic strategy by the CDC. This will, naturally, require further funding, more employees and more media appearances for the director, despite the admission it mishandled the pandemic.

This inexcusable stupidity and discrimination will continue to be a stain on the history of the country.

So while the U.S. Open will continue without Djokovic, it should mean an asterisk next to the name of the winner. Thanks to governmental malice and incompetence, the champion won’t face the world’s best player.