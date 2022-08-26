Clay Travis: Novak Djokovic Should Be Able To Play In The US Open

Clay Travis reacted to Novak Djokovic’s announcement that he’s not going to be coming to the United States to play in the US Open because of the Covid policies still in place.

Clay said that Djokovic has been proven to be correct like many other athletes in their reasoning for not getting the vaccine, yet the sports media will not even speak on the brave choice Djokovic has made.

The OutKick founder emphasized that Djokovic was close to becoming the greatest tennis player in men’s tennis history.

“He has stood on principle over the benefit,” Clay said.

“There is no justification whatsoever to keep Novak Djokovic out of America,” Clay continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: