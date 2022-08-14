John McEnroe Sounds off on Novak Djokovic Ban Exclusively to OutKick: ‘I Think It’s B.S.’

Tennis legend and commentator John McEnroe did not mince words when discussed the absurd treatment that Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has had to deal with.

Djokovic, incredibly, remains banned from entering the United States due to his vaccination status.

This abhorrent policy continues even though the CDC updated their guidance to remove different recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals:

Clay Travis noted recently that Djokovic deserves an immense amount of credit for his willingness to stand up for what he believes in.

Travis also said that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the upcoming U.S. Open, saying it’s an “easy call” to allow him entry into the country.

McEnroe clearly agrees.

During an interview with Fox Digital, McEnroe was asked about his feelings on the Djokovic ban. In his trademark fashion, he did not hold back in these exclusive comments:

The 63-year old former world number 1 and prolific commentator saying that he “thinks it’s B.S.” will hopefully create some waves with authorities continuing to enforce the anti-science ban.

McEnroe also stated that Djokovic is “perfectly entitled” to make the decision that’s best for him and that “it’s frustrating to see at this point” that a world class athlete is barred from entering the country based on government mandates.

While acknowledging that those are the rules, McEnroe said that “it’s really unfortunate” that the U.S. won’t allow Djokovic into the country and that he doesn’t agree with it.

McEnroe is inarguably right to speak out in favor of letting him play.

On top of the fact that Djokovic just won Wimbledon and competed in the U.S. Open literally last year, it’s now the official guidance of the CDC that there is no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated people with regards to catching or spreading COVID.

While the CDC’s announcement is at least a year too late, it at least provides official cover for authorities to finally rescind their offensive policies.

It’s hard to be at lower risk from COVID than Djokovic is; as a healthy world class athlete who’s already had the virus, there’s simply no justifiable reason for him to need the vaccine.

Not only will it provide little to no protective benefit from severe illness considering the low risk, but there are potential, albeit rare, complications like myocarditis that could affect men in his age group.

The only way that things permanently change with regards to COVID policy, is if influential figures like McEnroe continue to speak out against their inexcusable stupidity.

Hopefully his remarks are a sign of things to come, and a permanent end to the forced discrimination against Djokovic and all “unvaccinated” people.