Senator Marsha Blackburn Sends Letter to CDC Officials Criticizing Novak Djokovic COVID Ban

Government imposed discrimination against the “unvaccinated” continues to be a significant problem in the United States and elsewhere.

Just recently, new details emerged about Canada’s ban on unvaccinated citizens and foreign travelers, showing that public health and government officials had no scientific basis to justify their policy, only political motivations:

Now, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn has written a letter demanding similar answers from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky with regards to entering the United States:

Read the full letter here.

This has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Open rapidly approaches and unvaccinated tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is still barred from entering the country.

The U.S. Open recently announced that Djokovic would not be able to compete in the upcoming tournament, in a decision Clay Travis called a “mockery of science.”

In a letter exclusively provided to OutKick, Senator Blackburn detailed that U.S. Open organizers are being forced to exclude Djokovic as a result of “problematic” government policy:

“While the ‘U.S. Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players,’ the tournament will ‘respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.'”

“The Djokovic news underscores the problematic CDC policy that one ‘must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine to travel to the United States by plane if you are a non-U.S. citizen.'”

She continued, explaining that by continuing to enforce this ban, the administration is imposing what amounts to a “forever pandemic:”

“By barring Novak Djokovic from competing in the U.S. Open, the Biden Administration is making it clear that they would like to impose a ‘forever pandemic.'”

The letter also pointed out the considerable hypocrisy involved in official policies; as the CDC and President have no issue with migrants walking into the country without documenting their COVID vaccination status:

“However, the hypocrisy in this power grab is clear. Illegal immigrants can cross the border without proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests, but Djokovic cannot fly to the United States and compete in the U.S. Open.”

Senator Blackburn also joined Tomi Lahren to discuss the letter and the ban on Djokovic.

Of course, she is entirely correct in criticizing the CDC and the Biden Administration for their hypocrisy and unscientific ban on unvaccinated travelers coming into the country.

It’s an undisputed fact that the COVID vaccines do not stop the spread of the virus. Countries with extraordinarily high vaccination rates have broken case records after achieving widespread uptake, even when similar travel bans are in place.

Canada, for example, saw cases increase 1,344% in just a month and a half after imposing vaccine passports on travel throughout the country.

There is no evidentiary justification for continuing to discriminate against travelers based on vaccination status. It’s a decision made entirely to avoid admitting that the initial rationale for the policy was hopelessly incorrect.

The fact that the CDC and administration have shown no concern about the record breaking surge of border crossings is yet another example of their unwavering hypocrisy.

A single unvaccinated tennis player, who has already had COVID, is somehow a danger to the health and safety of the United States, but hundreds of thousands of people entering the country with no verification process is apparently entirely acceptable.

Even more absurd is that Djokovic competed in last year’s U.S. Open and reached the finals of the tournament, despite being unvaccinated. But soon afterwards, even as more data emerged showing that vaccinated individuals could easily contract and spread the virus, the CDC and the Biden Administration made their entry policies significantly worse.

That’s led to this absurd situation, where a year later it’s somehow more dangerous to let the same person compete in the same tournament.

Now, to avoid acknowledging failure, the bans continue, well after any potential justification has long since passed. As the letter points out, there is no other explanation other than wanting to promote the concept of a forever pandemic, where CDC influence and guidance maintains newly found relevance.

Djokovic should unquestionably be allowed to enter the country, as should every other unvaccinated traveler.

While the CDC has given no indication they’re willing to reconsider their offensive ban, Senator Blackburn’s letter demanding answers will at least draw more attention and put more pressure on government officials to finally start following the actual science.