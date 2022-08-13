Notre Dame Names Starting QB For Week 1 Showdown With Ohio State

Marcus Freeman has named the starting quarterback for his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach.

Sophomore Tyler Buchner was named “QB1” in a tweet sent out by the school Saturday morning and will start Week 1 against Ohio State.

Freeman later told reporters that “it was time” to name a starter with the opener three weeks away.

“It was time to give the offense clarity on who was the starting quarterback,” he said.

Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne locked in camp battle at Notre Dame

Buchner and Drew Pyne had been locked in a tight QB battle throughout the offseason, although Buchner appeared to be the favorite.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, throwing for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Buchner is also seen as the more mobile of the two, rushing for 336 yards and three scores last fall.

Tyler Buchner (12) is Notre Dame’s QB1 for 2022. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 91 player in 2021 according to 247Sports, and the No. 10 QB. He chose Notre Dame over Alabama, Georgia, USC and Michigan among others.

While Buchner was used as a backup in 2021, he did see his fair share of playing time during the second half of the season.

The sophomore relieved starter Jack Coan in the second quarter of Notre Dame’s Oct. 9 game against Virginia Tech, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another.

Buchner was eventually benched in the second half after two interceptions as Coan returned to lead the Irish to a 32-29 win.