Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis has suffered a brutal injury.

The senior receiver, who was slated to play a major role for the Fighting Irish in 2022, suffered a torn ACL in practice Friday, according to multiple reports.

He will now miss the entire 2022 season. Davis also suffered a torn ACL last season.

Notre Dame senior WR Avery Davis suffered season-ending ACL right knee injury in Friday’s practice. Davis, who had 12 career starts, also suffered a season-ending ACL left knee injury last year in the Irish’s 9th game vs. Navy — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 13, 2022

This is a brutal blow to Notre Dame’s offense. Last season when Davis was healthy, he hauled in four touchdowns and more than 400 receiving yards.

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis. (Getty Images)

Davis was dependable and a very solid option for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame enters the fall with big expectations in Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach.

Now, Davis is done for the season with another ACL tear. It’s an absolutely brutal situation for Davis and the Irish.

Avery Davis Injury: Notre Dame Now Thin At Receiver

To make matters worse, the Fighting Irish now only have a handful of healthy scholarship receivers on the roster. That’s not a situation any team wants to be in just a few weeks before the season starts.

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis. (Getty Images)

To say Notre Dame’s receiving corp is thin following this injury would be an understatement.

Aside from the brutal nature of two torn ACLs in two years, losing Davis takes a captain out of the mix and leaves the Irish with five healthy scholarship receivers. Two (Merriweather and Thomas) have no career catches and one (Colzie) has four. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 13, 2022

Hopefully, Davis is able to eventually heal up. You never want to see anyone go down like this.