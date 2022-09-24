No, Adam Devine Is Not Adam Levine

Actor Adam Devine wants everyone to know that he is NOT, in fact, Adam Levine. And that he’s NOT the one who allegedly cheats on his wife.

The Workaholics and Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Friday to mock the Maroon 5 singer who shares a similar name and wants everyone to know that he is faithful to his wife.

The last sentence is in reference to the Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who earlier this week stirred up some drama by disclosing her and Levine’s year-long extramarital affair.

Stroh said that she and Levine have since broken things off, but then it got super sketch when he recently texted her asking if he could name his next child after her. She says that she had to go public because she sent screenshots of the texts and one of her friends was going to give them to a tabloid.

Levine denied ever having a physical relationship with her, but the Internet is going to Internet and now at least 5 different women have come forward with flirtatious text messages from the Maroon 5 singer, including another Instagram model Alyson Rose.

Adam Levine alleged DMs to Sumner Stroh Instagram

ADAM LEVINE HAS APOLOGIZED FOR THE FLIRTATIOUS TEXTS

The 43-year-old former judge of NBC’s The Voice, has denied any physical relationship took place, but did issue an apology for sending the salacious texts.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” Levine said. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Recording artist Adam Levine and wife model Behati Prinsloo (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Adam Devine has been complaining for years about people mistaken him for the Maroon 5 singer. In 2019 while appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh he explained that “Every time, I do a stand-up show, there’s definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, ‘Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches?”

Meanwhile OutKick’s Joe Kinsey has been all over the Levine story in a rather amusing way so I encourage you all to head there.