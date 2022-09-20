Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has found himself in a bit of a pickle after an Instagram model alleged that she had an affair with the married singer.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh said in a TikTok video that she and Levine — who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — had engaged in an affair for about a year.

According to Stroh, they had stopped talking for a while when Levine came a-calling to see if it was cool to name his next child “Sumner.”

Naming a child after the woman you may or may not have had an affair with is a wild move if it’s true.

But not so, says Levine. However, he did admit that he crossed the line. He spoke with TMZ to try to talk his way out of this one.

#AdamLevine admits he "crossed the line" when talking to Instagram model #SumnerStroh in a "flirtatious manner" … The TMZ Podcast discusses the unexpected scandal: https://t.co/CTmJdOZKek pic.twitter.com/SNZWaev37l — TMZ (@TMZ) September 20, 2022

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine told TMZ.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Levine Is In A Real Bind

Alright, so Levine says there was no affair like Stroh claimed, and while he denied, you have to think he is still squarely in the doghouse with his wife for the time being.

But taking those accusations head-on was probably the smart thing to do. Ms. Stroh seemed to have quite a bit of evidence to back up her story, turning it from a “he said, she said” situation into more of a “he said, she said, but also she has a bunch of screenshots that, while not damning, do not look good.”

It’s likely we haven’t heard the end of this story, because now that Levine has denied an affair ever happened, the ball is back in Sumner Stroh’s court.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle