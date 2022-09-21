Adam Levine Accused Of ‘Inappropriate’ Messages By Instagram Model Alyson Rose

Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is a huge hornball who surfs Instagram like he’s on a Costco shopping spree, according to women who are coming out of the woodwork this week to accuse the married dad of being a low-down dirty dog.

Monday, it was Instagram model Sumner Stroh telling the world that she had an alleged affair with Levine, who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. The accused dirty dog fired back saying he’s innocent until proven guilty, but added that he did cross a line, but he never clarified what that meant.

Now the floodgates have officially opened on the “Girls Like You” singer who has IG models firing salvos from foxholes like TikTok and Instagram Story.

D-lister @alyson_rose launched her own TikTok attack Monday where she shared purported Levine direct messages including one reading “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right 😤?”

Dawg, they’re saving those messages and using them down the road. Rose, whose real name is Alyson Rosef, announced she has “a lot more” to share but won’t right now because they’re “not appropriate” (until a tabloid pays up, right?) and she “didn’t feel comfortable posting everything.”

“I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” Rose said on her Tok.

Ah, yes, nobody deserves this, but watch me out this low-down dirty dawg.

In a follow-up Tok, Rose shared a conversation she had with Levine about heaving metal music.

“I’m so weird too and only listen to metal,” she typed.

Levine allegedly fired back with, “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

Instagram D-lister @alyson_rose says she has “inappropriate” messages from Adam Levine / TikTok

Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleges she had an affair with Levine and provided DM messages as proof / Instagram

Sumner Stroh claims Adam Levine wanted to use her name for the baby his wife is expecting / Instagram

Is this enough to sentence a guy to death in marital court? Absolutely not.

There’s an easy solution to this issue, if Prinsloo feels like she needs to get involved. You know what’s coming…that’s right, a joint blue checkmark account!

That’s an instant solution if Levine can’t keep his hornball fingers out of D-lister DMs. Prinsloo can go through those DMs after dinner when she’s sitting down for a moment of rest after taking care of the kids while Adam’s off at his 9-to-5 job.

Or divorce him. Levine is reportedly worth somewhere around $160 million, according to Internet net worth experts.

Until then, remember, innocent until proven guilty.