The Best Of Adam Levine Texting Memes

What a week it’s been for Maroon Five crooner Adam Levine and his texting prowess. The guy figured out a way to go viral multiple times over a three-day period and then watch his way with words turn into a viral meme.

True, he might’ve been cheating on his Victoria’s Secret wife Behati Prinsloo, but these days going viral and turning into a meme typically trumps cheating on a wife, especially because it turns into ticket sales and talk show appearances which turns into more viral buzz.

The star’s wife knows the divorce kitty is about to grow by millions. A smart Hollywood divorce lawyer makes this clear to clients who have to deal with their husbands allegedly cruising Instagram Explore looking for Instagram models to hit on.

Poor @adamlevine being reduced to a meme. But when in Rome… #ThatBodyIsAnAmericanDream pic.twitter.com/Qsz02gfFSV — CFC in Bayou City ⭐⭐ (@HouBlue713) September 21, 2022

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine said about sliding into the Instagram DMs.

He never did address the allegation that he had a physical affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Here’s how Levine lets this play out: Say nothing for a few days. Lay low, let college football and the NFL return to steal the thunder and the Internet will move on to the next great thing.

30 days will pass and this will be very old news. The world will have new reasons to update social media bios and the IG models will move on to setting more thirst traps.

Until then, enjoy these Levine memes. What a treat for the Internet.

Adam Levine. Destined to never hear the end of it. Can't stop laughing at the memes. Bawhahaha pic.twitter.com/MX4sJLWiMr — Jules (@julievriahi) September 22, 2022

these adam levine dms are wild holy shjt pic.twitter.com/s3PfI1aVdT — Riley (@tachyonrise) September 21, 2022

never asking adam levine to review my essays again pic.twitter.com/ImU13Er2Pp — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 21, 2022

amo que los dm de adam levine se hayan convertido en este meme maravilloso pic.twitter.com/Bt9irX61yU — fers (@fersmichelle) September 22, 2022

These Adam Levine memes are 🔥i need more of this content. pic.twitter.com/M76iyVEJYs — Plant Based Bitch (@Jess_Hepb) September 21, 2022

My staff has made me aware of the ADAM LEVINE TEXTS pic.twitter.com/y2pD8lvn3V — Ghost of Tip O'Neill (@SpeakerTip) September 22, 2022