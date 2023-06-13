Videos by OutKick

Nikola Jokić is thrilled to have led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA Championship. He is not as excited about his post-NBA Championship obligations. He wants to go home.

Jokić, the NBA Finals MVP, put up big numbers to defeat the Heat in Game 5 and clinch the title. His performance throughout the entire postseason was remarkable, and Monday night was the icing on top of the proverbial cake.

As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the celebration was on in Denver. Jokić immediately went to the crowd and celebrated with his family.

The Jokic brothers were certainly having a blast.

not to be dramatic but the jokic bros tossing mike malone in the air like a small child may be the funniest thing i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/heYDU6QIpN — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 13, 2023

Jokić then grabbed his daughter to join him on the court in all of the fanfare.

Confetti showers Nikola Jokic and his daughter as the Nuggets win the NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/Bl4nQZZdy8 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

He later shared a special moment with her, his wife, and his two NBA Finals trophies.

Using dad’s trophy as drums 🥁



The Jokic family 💕 pic.twitter.com/wmLVUCEIHs — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

His brothers also got in on the postgame photos.

And then the party started. Jokić got things going by throwing Jamal Murray into the pool.

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

However, as excited as Jokić may have been in the moment, reality started to set in.

Nikola Jokic wants to go home to Serbia.

There is a lot more to an NBA Championship than the postgame celebration. Jokić’s excitement didn’t dwindle, per se, but there was certainly an element of enervation.

His phone was blowing up, which was something that he decided to deal with later.

Jokic checks his phone to see if Novak Djokovic texted him, scrolls for a few second

"ah f*ck"

"How many texts do you have"

Jokic: "a lot, I'm going to turn off the phone" pic.twitter.com/Ic4AaDnNtw — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

Even as soon as the game ended, Jokić was thrilled. Not only because he won, but because he can now return home to Serbia.

Nikola Jokic: "The job is done, we can go home now" pic.twitter.com/fQVku1Uzy7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

He shared that same sentiment when asked about the championship parade on Thursday.

Jokić isn’t looking forward to it. Serbia is calling. He just wants to go home.

Poor Nikola Jokic just wants to go home to Serbia and they made him win a whole NBA Championship and now he has to go to a parade. pic.twitter.com/ZvpR3hLYj8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 13, 2023

Even during the locker room celebration, Jokić didn’t have much enthusiasm.

Cmon man lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/Myebr2PFw3 — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) June 13, 2023

Jokić wants to go home and be with his horses.

His horses were top-of-mind all throughout night.

"On Sundays, I have my horse racing" ☠️



Even after being crowned champion, The Joker is only worried about one thing 🤣🏇 pic.twitter.com/n3VmVZzk3I — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2023

Fortunately, the Nuggets brought some of Jokić’s culture back to him in Denver.

Michael Malone has joined the Serbian dance party. pic.twitter.com/NvpZSX3VcB — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 13, 2023

There is *still* a Serbian dance party going on in the Nuggets locker room. pic.twitter.com/avYVjjD1IG — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 13, 2023

Jokić got a taste of what he is missing, though it might have made him miss Serbia even more. He just wants to go home.