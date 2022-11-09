Nick Saban Responds To Greg McElroy’s Concerns Over Alabama Decline

Nick Saban fired back at Greg McElroy Wednesday after the former Alabama QB voiced some serious concerns with the state of the program following ‘Bama’s latest loss to LSU.

“We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game,” Saban said. “Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.

“But at the same time, sometimes when the standard is so high, there may be some occasion where you don’t quite meet the standard and the expectation that everybody has for you.”

Greg McElroy is a little concerned about Alabama and Nick Saban. (Credit: Getty Images)

Greg McElroy says Alabama, Nick Saban at ‘crossroads’

McElroy, perhaps the most outspoken of Saban’s former players because of his platform on ESPN, voiced major concerns with his alma mater on Tuesday’s ‘Always College Football’ podcast.

The Crimson Tide have lost two of their last three games to Tennessee and LSU, and face another tough showdown Saturday against Ole Miss.

“This is the first time that I have ever actually been concerned about the future of the program. The first time,” said McElroy, who won a national title under Saban in 2009. “I’ve seen everything that this program has endured in the last several years, and I have never been concerned about whether or not they’ve been better tomorrow than they were today.

“I’m not a hot-take artist. I’m not one that’s going to go into the whole, ‘Well, if this doesn’t work, everyone should be fired.’ I try to be pragmatic, I try to be understanding, and I try to be thoughtful. Right now, Alabama feels like it’s at a little bit of a crossroads.”

Greg McElroy is worried about Nick Saban. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McElroy also said Monday on a separate show that he thinks Saban is “closer than he’s ever been” to retiring.

Not a hot-take artist, though!

In classic Saban/Bill Belichick fashion, the longtime coach said Wednesday the team would continue to … trust the process.

No rat poison for you this week, Lane Kiffin!

“(We’ve got to) stay focused on the process, not get so concerned about the results you get, but what you’ve got to do to get the results,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been trying to emphasize with them.”