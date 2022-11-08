Former Alabama star Greg McElroy believes the sun is setting on Nick Saban’s career in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide are 7-2 after losing to Tennessee and LSU, and many are openly questioning whether or not the seven-time national champion has lost a step.

While it’s insane to question whether or not Nick Saban still has the goods, McElroy believes he’s nearing retirement.

Will Nick Saban retire? (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I think NIL and the current world of college football will inevitably push him away. I think he’d coach until he’s 100 if it weren’t for NIL,” the former Alabama QB explained Monday on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I don’t think it’d be fair to speculate, but I would probably say closer than he’s ever been. It doesn’t mean he’s going to go this year. They still have a really good recruiting class coming in,” McElroy further added when speculating about Saban potentially retiring and leaving the program.

While nobody knows what the future holds for Nick Saban, the fact McElroy is openly talking about how he’s never been closer to stepping away is interesting.

McElroy won a national championship playing quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Few people are more plugged into what’s going on in Tuscaloosa than him.

If he’s saying there’s a little smoke, it’s fair to wonder whether or not there’s a fire.

Greg McElroy thinks Alabama coach Nick Saban might be nearing retirement? (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

People also need to stop panicking about the state of Alabama football. Both losses came to top-10 teams. It’s not like Alabama and Nick Saban went out and got shellacked by Vanderbilt.

LSU will likely end up in the SEC title game and there’s a high chance Tennessee finishes 11-1. Both teams are very strong.

People are acting like the world is ending. That’s simply not the case. A down year for Alabama still means winning double digit games. Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax.

Will Alabama coach Nick Saban retire? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Nobody other than Nick Saban knows his plans, but for now, he needs to focus on finishing strong. Everything else will take care of itself over time.