Twitter Brutally Trolls Nick Saban After LSU Loss

Nick Saban might want to stay away from the internet for the foreseeable future.

Alabama lost in stunning fashion to LSU 32-31 Saturday night, and with the Crimson Tide sitting at 7-2, there’s an incredibly high chance the team in Tuscaloosa will miss the College Football Playoff.

While the team took a loss on the field, Saban and the Crimson Tide got ruthlessly dragged on Twitter in spectacular fashion.

INJECT SAD SABAN INTO MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/ZKAeNZ6K0P — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 6, 2022

“Alabama still making the CFP after losing to LSU?”



Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/IZIKJ077Lq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 6, 2022

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to get the talent to beat Nick Saban & just does it in year one. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) November 6, 2022

College football fans after Nick Saban is finally knocked out of the playoffs in early November pic.twitter.com/TUNV7OHE9B — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) November 6, 2022

I haven’t lost faith in an Alabama team led by Nick Saban. Ever.



I’m getting really close this year — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) November 6, 2022

LSU and Tennessee fans, beating Saban pic.twitter.com/nxyr2m5bHF — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) November 6, 2022

was nick saban too busy thinking about the west virginia job to realize that he had 12 guys on the field out of a time out — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) November 6, 2022

Nick Saban and Tom Brady in 2022 after their deals with Satan expired pic.twitter.com/U69p6tZZ59 — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) November 6, 2022

What Nick Saban is gonna see in his nightmares 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6GoZ9kz2r4 — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) November 6, 2022

Nick Saban furiously writing recommendation letters for Bill O'Brien — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

Just thinking about this — first time Brian Kelly has talent close to Saban, he beats him (and out coaches him). Precisely the reason he bolted ND. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 6, 2022

The internet has no mercy for Nick Saban and Alabama.

If there’s one thing we know about the internet, it’s often relentless and unforgiving. When you win, you gloat.

When you lose and you’re everyone’s favorite target, it’s going to get incredibly ugly. That’s now the situation Alabama and Nick Saban are in.

He should take it as a compliment. The fact all of college football Twitter is dedicated to roasting him shows how he lives rent free in everyone’s head.

However, I highly-doubt that’s how he views this situation. Alabama marched into Death Valley as a substantial favorite and came home with a loss.

Not only did the team lose, but Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances are pretty much dead. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP, and it’s unlikely that changes this year, even if Alabama wins out.

Twitter trolls Alabama coach Nick Saban after LSU loss. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The internet should enjoy it while it lasts because we all know Nick Saban always gets even. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.