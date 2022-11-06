Twitter Brutally Trolls Nick Saban After LSU Loss

Nick Saban might want to stay away from the internet for the foreseeable future.
Alabama lost in stunning fashion to LSU 32-31 Saturday night, and with the Crimson Tide sitting at 7-2, there’s an incredibly high chance the team in Tuscaloosa will miss the College Football Playoff.
While the team took a loss on the field, Saban and the Crimson Tide got ruthlessly dragged on Twitter in spectacular fashion.
The internet has no mercy for Nick Saban and Alabama.
If there’s one thing we know about the internet, it’s often relentless and unforgiving. When you win, you gloat.
When you lose and you’re everyone’s favorite target, it’s going to get incredibly ugly. That’s now the situation Alabama and Nick Saban are in.
He should take it as a compliment. The fact all of college football Twitter is dedicated to roasting him shows how he lives rent free in everyone’s head.
However, I highly-doubt that’s how he views this situation. Alabama marched into Death Valley as a substantial favorite and came home with a loss.
Not only did the team lose, but Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances are pretty much dead. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP, and it’s unlikely that changes this year, even if Alabama wins out.
The internet should enjoy it while it lasts because we all know Nick Saban always gets even. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.