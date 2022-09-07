Nick Kyrgios Destroys 2 Rackets After Losing In US Open Quarterfinals

After upsetting Daniil Medvedev, the No.1 player in the world, in the fourth round of the US Open it seemed as if the stars may be aligning for Nick Kyrgios to win his first Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal had already been eliminated and Novak Djokovic was unable to compete, it was no secret this was Kyrgios’ best shot, but Karen Khachanov had different plans.

Kyrgios didn’t have his best stuff on Tuesday night against the Russian and wasn’t playing with his usual fire. The Aussie also dealt with a left leg injury he picked up early in the match which he had tended to by the medical staff after his opening set loss.

Down two sets to one, Kyrgios was able to get the best of Khachanov in the tiebreaker to win the fourth set and extend the match but dropped the final set 6-4.

After shaking hands with his opponent and the chair umpire, Kyrgios slowly walked to his bench and proceeded to smash his racket on the court. He then grabbed another racket from his bag and destroyed that one as well.

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF — Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

Kyrgios knew that he had just missed a golden opportunity to win his first Grand Slam. You add the anger that comes with the loss to the frustration of a leg injury and you’re bound to get a meltdown from the Australian.

“He just played the big points well,” Kyrgios said after the matc. “Really wasn’t anything in it. I’m just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

Kyrgios will now head home to Australia for the first time in months, something he said he was very much looking forward to before the US Open even began.

