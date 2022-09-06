Is Nick Kyrgios Headed For Retirement?

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is only 27 years old and just toppled the No. 1 player in the world, but his recent statements could point to his career drawing to an end.

Kyrgios defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev — the top-ranked player in the world and reigning US Open champ — in a stunning upset. The loss, which came in the fourth round of the tournament, cost Medvedev his No. 1 ranking.

It wasn’t easy, as the Aussie allowed Medvedev to work his way back into contention which caused a frustrated Kyrgios to smash his racket twice during the match.

Afterward, he talked a bit about the mental struggles he has been facing.

“I’ve been in some really tough situations mentally, and in some really scary places,” he said according to Mirror.

“It’s a great win. But I come off the court and I’m just almost relieved that it’s over because there’s just so much pressure every time I go out on court, so much expectation, so much unpredictability of what I can do.”

Kyrgios went on to talk about how he saw immense success during the first six or seven years of his career, but then faced a mentally draining dry spell. He mentioned that at times he didn’t know how to properly deal with the stress and how he had a tendency to beat himself up.

Then Kyrgios dropped the line that made a lot of people think his career may be winding down.

“It’s the last biggest tournament of the year. We’ve got to try and just tough it out and keep pushing each other, keep being positive. Next week we’re going home. But three more matches potentially, then we never have to play tennis again.”

It will be interesting to see if Kyrgios will continue after the US Open. Either way, it sure sounds like he’s at least mulling over the idea of hanging it up.

