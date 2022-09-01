Nick Kyrgios Complains About Smelling Weed During U.S. Open Match

Nick Kyrgios is making a habit of calling out fans at Grand Slams. During the Wimbledon final in July, the Aussie accused a fan of having “700 drinks,” and that fan is now suing him. Now, Kyrgios is accusing fans of smoking weed at the U.S. Open.

During his second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi, Kyrgios looked at the chair umpire and started complaining that he smelled marijuana. He asked the umpire to issue a warning to the crowd, shouting “you don’t even want to remind anyone not to do it” during a changeover.

The umpire seemed to think Kyrgios was getting a whiff of food, which Kyrgios didn’t exactly appreciate.

“It was f–king marijuana,” Kyrgios shouted. “Obviously I’m not going to be complaining about food stuff. Obviously not.”

Kyrgios complained about marijuana smell, cameramen also smelled it, then commentator said he spotted someone smoking weed in the loading dock pic.twitter.com/4w0TwemrzP — ALM (@TheRealALM) September 1, 2022

After that exchange, the umpire addressed the crowd over the mic reminding them that they can not smoke inside the stadium.

Speaking after his win over Bonzi, Kyrgios explained that he’s a heavy asthmatic before diving into how different the atmosphere is at the U.S. Open compared to other Slams.

“People don’t know. I’m a heavy asthmatic,” Kyrgios said afterward. “When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.

“Yeah, U.S. Open, it’s a very different vibe to everywhere else. I feel like Wimbledon was so proper. Australian Open, you kind of expect it there, being an Aussie. But here, it’s just like noisy,” Kyrgios told the press.

“Point in, point out, I can’t barely hear. Half the time I can’t even hear my team because it’s so noisy all the time. … Constant jitter. Things going off, sirens. … For someone that’s struggled to focus in my career, I’m really trying hard to put my head down and play point by point, try to dig myself out of some certain situations. It’s hard because there’s a lot of distractions.”

Welcome to New York, Mr. Kyrgios.

The Aussie is set to meet American J.J. Wolff in the third round on Friday.