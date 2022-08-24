Nick Kyrgios Sued By Fan He Said Had ‘700 Drinks’ During Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios had an infinite number of outbursts throughout his Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic earlier this summer. One, in particular, involving a fan he accused of having “700 drinks,” is the outburst that fans and now he won’t forget anytime soon as the woman has sued the tennis star over his comments.

With the match tied at one set a piece, Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire about a fan distracting him while serving. The Aussie alleged the female fan was “drunk out of her mind.” The chair umpire asked which fan it was when Kyrgios said the one that “looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.”

Kyrgios pointed the fan out on two separate occasions during the match before she was eventually ejected.

Kyrgios Being Sued By Fan

The fan was soon identified as Ania Palus after the incident and admitted to the press she had two drinks at the match. She blamed the sun for the way she was acting, “it’s the temperature for me, I had no hat, I’m really sorry,” Palus told The Telegraph.

Palus also claimed she was a fan of Kyrgios’ saying “I wanted to give him support…I only had good intentions.”

Her support for the tennis star is now gone as she is suing Kyrgios on grounds of defamation.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said in the statement.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.”

Palus herself is a lawyer, so it’s clear she believes she has a case against Kyrgios.

She claims that any monetary damages she is awarded will go to charity which means she’s mostly looking to make an example out of Kyrgios.

It’s unclear whether Palus is looking for $750 million in her case like Patrick Reed is in his defamation suit against Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel.

