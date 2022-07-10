Kyrgios complains about ‘Drunk’ fan, then loses Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios has had plenty to say on the court the past two weeks, and he brought his game and his attitude to today’s Wimbledon Men’s Final against Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios got off to a fast start and won the first set, but then Djokovic stormed back and won the match in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kyrgios, once again, showed his temper and his penchant for complaining to the umpire. Midway through the 3rd set, Kyrgios complained to the Umpire that a woman in the stands was talking during his serves.

The lady who had the 700 drinks bro, has been found 🍻 #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gLNBv6tHr7 — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios can be heard saying, “I know exactly which one it is it’s the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.” The woman did not stop after the first outburst and when Kyrgios came back to his chair he continued with the umpire; “Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a changeover in their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The woman was ejected from the stadium, but by then, the end was near for Kyrgios. Djokovic was just too much for the 27-year-old Australian, and he cruised to his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. He has seven overall, with only Roger Federer having more Wimbledon titles at 8. At 35 years old, Novak Djokovic does not appear to be slowing down at all.