‘Drunken’ Woman Nick Kyrgios Targeted At Wimbledon Disputes ‘700 Drinks’ Claim

Wimbledon’s most famous booze hound, Ania Palus, predictably denied tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ claim from Sunday that she “had about 700 drinks, bro.”

Despite appearing to be over-served (though 700 seems like a bit of a stretch), Palus insisted she had just a couple of drinks and it was the the sun, not the alcohol that caused her to react in such a way that she would be ejected from the All England Club.

And just like that, weekend golfers who down an 18-pack of Coors Light over four hours now have a built-in excuse ready for their angry wives.

As reported by The Telegraph, after Kyrgios’ Men’s Final loss to Novak Djokovic, Palus told media members that she drank only one Pimms and a glass of rose. She went on to suggest that the alcohol consumption combined with her exposure to the heat, may have caused her to act a bit out of character.

‘It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat,’ Palus said. ‘I’m really sorry.’

She didn’t say how big the glasses were she was drinking from, but anyone who laid eyes on Palus would likely assume she had been guzzling suds from 5 gallon buckets with a wine stem.

As OutKick’s Bill Graff noted yesterday, Kyrgios pointed Palus out to the umpire on two separate occasions before she was eventually ejected from the match. Kyrgios was bothered by the well-lubricated fan’s constant chatter during his serves, and after suggesting she had consumed 700 drinks, later told the umpire: “Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”

Wimbledon officials finally agreed and Palus was sent packing. But she insists she was just trying to offer encouragement for Kyrgios on tennis’ biggest stage. “I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” she said.

The 32-year-old Polish lawyer later added, “I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far… but I only had good intentions,” said Palus via The Telegraph.

(Ania Palus pictured at Wimbledon on Sunday, photo courtesy of Daily Mail)

Following the match, Kyrgios briefly addressed the sunned-out and sloshed Palus, telling reporters:

“I don’t need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out – do you know what I mean?

“I’m all for having a great time…”

Game.Set.Smash.

