Nick Kyrgios Looks Forward To Losing U.S. Open, Really Misses His Bed

Heading into the U.S. Open, Nick Kyrgios is playing the best tennis of his career. But, that doesn’t mean he’s motivated to take the court this week. In fact, the Aussie is already looking forward to losing. Kyrgios is exhausted and homesick and sounds like he wants to be anywhere but New York City.

Currently the 26th ranked singles player in the world, Kyrgios made the Wimbledon final in July and picked up a win on the ATP Tour earlier this month. The confidence is there — it typically always is for the outspoken gunslinger — but self-belief can only battle exhaustion for so long.

Speaking candidly as he always does, Kyrgios explained that he can’t wait to get eliminated from this week’s Grand Slam. His comments came before his first-round match, which is set for Monday night against his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“I’m the type of player that if I had won Wimbledon, I probably wouldn’t have played the U.S. Open,” Kyrgios told ESPN. “A big part of me just wants the U.S. Open to be over so I can go home”.

“It’s brutal not being able to have the normality of your own bed or your own family for so long and then you have to deal with all this,” Kyrgios told The Guardian. “The media, the fans, the training, the matches, the pressure, especially on my spectrum as well — it’s not normal. So it’s hard. It’s really hard so I’m definitely feeling very exhausted.”

For anyone who hasn’t paid any attention to Kyrgios over the years, these comments come across as jarring and disrespectful. But for those aware of how Kyrgios goes about his business, this is par for the course.

This is just the latest example that there’s no in-between when it comes to Kyrgios, and there’s certainly no faking it.

The 27-year-old speaks his mind 100% of the time. While you don’t have to agree with what he says, it’s hard not to tip your cap to him for being honest, even when that honesty includes him looking forward to losing a Grand Slam.

You’re either firmly on Team Kyrgios or you look at him as one of the greatest villains in tennis history. These comments just push those two groups of people further away from each other while strengthening the perspectives of his fans and his haters.