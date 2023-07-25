NFL Teams Attend To Drama At Opening Of Training Camp But Not All Of Them Succeed

Videos by OutKick

The start of NFL training camps is a time to begin anew. It’s a time for hope and optimism. Drama and distractions drive coaches crazy.

So it’s little surprise multiple NFL teams and players did some last minute work to handle potential pressure points of distraction and drama on the eve of training camp.

Consider:

Running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants celebrates after his team’s 21-20 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley Deal Big Win For Giants GM

The Giants and running back Saquon Barkley on Tuesday morning settled their much chronicled contract disagreement by signing a one-year deal that takes the place of the franchise tag.

The $11 million deal includes a $2 million bonus and added incentives for meeting touchdowns, receptions and rushing yards plateaus that could add another $909,000. So rather than sit out and not sign his franchise tag and become the subject of much locker room and media discussion on reporting day, Barkley and the Giants have their business handled.

No, Barkley did not get assurances from the team it won’t use the franchise tag on him again next year. So next offseason could be a problem depending on how Barkley plays this year. But that’s next offseason.

There won’t be any big games until the regular season begins but Giants general manager Joe Schoen just collected a big win. Because, right now, there is no longer obvious drama between the Giants and Barkley.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins reushes in the second quarter during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dolphins Avoid Two Potential Distractions

It’s going to be about football from here out.

And the Barkley deal is not the only example of potential camp distractions and unwelcome narratives getting addressed just prior to training camp.

In South Florida, the Dolphins have two players that could steal the storylines for the opening of training camp.

Tyreek Hill, the club’s best offensive player, was involved in a civil altercation with someone at a marina during the offseason. The person claimed Hill slapped him. And, predictably, there were lawyers.

Well, the sides settled their dispute out of court on Monday.

Hill is ready to go.

Offensive lineman Connor Williams, who sat out all of the offseason because he wants a new contract, seemed like a potential training camp holdout. That could have put the Dolphins offensive line at the forefront of uncertainty.

It also would have led to fine counters among the media for Williams missing days.

But that issue is apparently resolved with Williams reporting and the sides agreeing to continue discussions as camp rolls along.

Bill Belichick expects football players to use this time of year to “play football.”

Patriots Avoid Multiple Obstacles As Camp Opens

Patriots DB Jack Jones was arrested on gun charges over the summer. Would he be suspended by the team? Would it become an issue?

He reported to camp and coach Bill Belichick basically moved the narrative onto football by saying Tuesday morning, “Jack will be out there.”

Belichick also said Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive tackle Trent Brown are in camp. Thornton and Smith-Schuster have been managing unknown injuries but Belichick said they would be ready to go.

Brown missed the start of mandatory minicamp but has been with the team the past four day, per Belichick.

The only remaining unresolved issue for the Patriots was whether Lawrence Guy, who has been unhappy with his contract, would report.

“Hope so, we’ll see,” Belichick said before he knew the results of team reporting numbers. “It’s football season. Most players play football in football season.”

The Guy situation merited monitoring until ESPN reported Guy was present for the opening of camp. Drama apparently averted.

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 in overtime at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs, Raiders Have A Problem

There are, however, training camp potholes other teams around the league are already managing.

In Las Vegas, running back Josh Jacobs is quite unhappy. It’s a problem.

Raiders veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday and Jacobs is not expected to be among them. He reportedly left town on Monday and a source said he has no intention of returning anytime soon.

Jacobs is the lone player with a franchise tender who did not reach a long term deal, did not sign a one-year deal, and has not signed his tender.

OutKick has previously reported Jacobs has told confidants he won’t be at Raiders training camp or with the team for preseason, but hasn’t decided what he’ll do at the start of the regular season.

The Chiefs are defending their Super Bowl title this season. But the more urgent issue right now is getting Chris Jones in camp because he is currently holding out.

Jones, who had a monster season in 2022 that included a career-high tying 15.5 sacks, is in the final year of his contract and he wants what?

More money !

Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs leads the pregame huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Chris Jones Holding Out From Chiefs Camp

Jones – more specifically – is looking for an extension. Originally he wanted to be paid as much as Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who is the NFL’s highest-paid interior defensive lineman and averages $31.6 million per season. It’s unclear if that is still the stance for the Jones representation.

But if it is not, it is obvious the group wants Jones slotted as the second-highest paid interior lineman in the league. This is going to be an interesting negotiation for the Chiefs.

And although Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt isn’t directly involved in the negotiations, the topic has been important enough to reach his ownership level.

“Look, we love Chris Jones and when he decides to report, we’ll welcome him,” Hunt said. “I don’t want to get into speculating on when that’ll happen, or if it’ll happen.”

So some teams have avoided the distractions at the beginning of camp. Some have not.

