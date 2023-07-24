Tyreek Hill Reaches Settlement With Miami-Dade Marina Worker He Attacked: Report

Videos by OutKick

That was fast.

Miami wideout Tyreek Hill’s off-field drama centered on attacking a Haulover Marina employee in Miami-Dade county on Father’s Day this year is over after the NFL player settled with the employee.

On Monday, news dropped that Hill reached a deal with the Haulover Marina employee that called the cops on Hill for smacking him on the back of the head after he forbade Hill entrance on a boat.

“I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” Hill exclaimed before hitting the employee.

Tyreek Hill Reaches Fast Conclusion In Miami Assault Case

Hill did not have permission to enter.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The incident happened on Father’s Day (June 18) this year. Hill was spotted chillin’ on a boat with agent Drew Rosenhaus a day after the alleged incident.

The respective legal teams for Tyreek Hill and the Kelley Fleet Inc. (who employs the attacked male employee) delivered a joint statement to ESPN.

READ: TYREEK HILL WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR MARINA ASSAULT

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” said attornies Julius Collins and Evan Feldman.

An investigation was launched by Miami police officials. The investigation led to no criminal charges for Hill.

Despite Miami-Dade’s lack of evidence to call Hill’s incident a criminal offense, Florida’s State Attorney’s Office elected to review the case — a week after it happened.

Now the case is officially over, and the controversial Hill can turn his attention back to football. The Dolphins are slated to start training camp on July 25.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins is introduced prior to a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)