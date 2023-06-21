Tyreek Hill Won’t Face Criminal Charges For Marina Assault

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday it was announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was under investigation for assaulting a Marine employee in Miami-Dade County after an alleged altercation on Father’s Day.

Hill, as of Wednesday afternoon, has officially been cleared of potential charges following the investigation by Miami police officials, according to 640 Fox Sports’ Andy Slater.

The matter was damning to Hill, who has a loaded history of battery/assault.

READ: TYREEK HILL UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION FOR POSSIBLE ASSAULT AT MIAMI AREA MARINA

Details from the police investigation revealed that Hill jumped on a boat at the Haulover Marina in South Florida without permission.

When advised to depart the boat, Tyreek Hill shouted, “I can buy you and the boat,” at Marina employees. He reportedly hit one of them on the back of the head.

“I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” Hill exclaimed.

MORE DETAILS: Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, as I previously reported, leading to the alleged incident.



Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” according to a senior law-enforcement source. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 21, 2023

Per the investigation, no criminal charges were filed against Tyreek Hill by the Marina employees.

Amid news of the investigation, Hill was spotted out at sea with NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus. As social media buzzed about Hill’s involvement in the alleged Haulover Marina assault, the eight-year veteran posted photos from his day out with Rosenhause — seemingly at ease.

