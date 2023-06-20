Tyreek Hill Under Police Investigation For Possible Assault at Miami Area Marina: Report

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has been named in an investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department concerning a physical altercation over Father’s Day weekend.

According to Miami’s Local 10 News, Hill allegedly hit an employee working at Haulover Marina, a charter company in South Florida.

The 29-year-old player reportedly assaulted the man on Sunday during a dispute. No arrests have been made, and Tyreek Hill has not made any remarks regarding the allegation.

Hill was spotted hanging out with NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus on Monday in a social media video of the two out at sea.

The latest allegation hovers around the history of troubling physical abuse allegations against Hill.

Tyreek Hill was kicked off Oklahoma State’s football team in 2014 after being arrested for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. He later pleaded guilty to cases of domestic assault and strangulation.

Hill was also at the center of child abuse allegations in 2019 after he allegedly broke his 3-year-old son’s arm during a domestic dispute.

The veteran wideout is entering his second season with the Dolphins after a seven-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, investigated for assault/battery. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

