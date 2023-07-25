Saquon Barkley Ends Stalemate With New York Giants, Signs One-Year Deal

Videos by OutKick

The drama, at least for now, between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley is over as Barkley has reportedly signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million ahead of the upcoming season.

The deal, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is said to carry a $2 million signing bonus as well. New York and Barkley did not agree to a deal before the deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals, meaning he would have had to play this season under the $10.091 million franchise tender.

The news of Barkley inking a new contract is certainly music to Giants’ fans’ ears as the 26-year-old voiced serious frustration during an appearance on the ‘Money Matters’ podcast just last week. Barkley even hinted at the fact that he was considering not playing this season if the two sides couldn’t agree on terms regarding a new deal.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F–k you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘F–k you to my teammates,’” Barkley said on the podcast.

“You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

Saquon Barkley has a new one-year contract with the New York Giants. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Barkley is coming off of a career season a year ago rushing for 1,312 yards while rushing for 10 touchdowns and being a legitimate threat in the passing game as well hauling in 57 receptions.

The Giants are 19-40-1 with Barkley on the field, however, which had some questioning whether he was worth a hefty price tag or not.