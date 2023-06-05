Another NFL Player Subject Of Gambling Policy Investigation, This Time An Unnamed Indianapolis Colts Player: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, the NFL has a gambling problem. The league has gone all-in on legalized gambling, but not when it comes to their players.

Last year, the league suspended Calvin Ridley for an entire year over a gambling violation. This offseason, several more players received lengthy suspensions for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Essentially, the league wants people to bet on the NFL. Why? Because it raises interest in the sport. But, they don’t want players betting on games because it jeopardizes the integrity of the game.

That puts the NFL in a tough spot. Now, comes a new report from Sports Handle that the league is investigating an anonymous Indianapolis Colts player.

The NFL is reportedly investigating an Indianapolis Colts player for “pervasive” gambling, including bets on his own team. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Sports Handle, this particular player bet on the Colts and has engaged in “pervasive” sports betting.

“While the new allegations around the Colts appear to be ‘isolated to one player,’ there is evidence the Colts player placed hundreds of wagers,” the report reads. “At least some of the wagers … were placed on the Colts.”

Most people agree that the league should allow players to legally gamble, as long as they don’t do it on NFL games. Some people believe that betting on your own team to win should be fine.

Heck, that’s the crux of the Pete Rose/Baseball Hall of Fame debate. But the NFL doesn’t want to go anywhere near that. They also don’t allow players to bet on other sports when they’re on NFL property or inside team facilities.

With the new wave of legalized gambling sweeping the country, it’s tough to keep everyone in check. After all, players are just people. And people like to bet on sports. Breaking news.

It’ll be interesting to find out the results of the investigation.

Check back with OutKick as we will update when we have more information.