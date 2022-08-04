NFL Hall Of Fame Game Has History Of Crazy Plays. Seriously.

Folks, we made it. Football is back.

And I don’t wanna hear it, either, so save your nonsense.

I don’t care that it’s “just the Hall of Fame Game” and that we probably won’t know one player on the field tonight and some of these guys won’t be on a team in a few weeks.

I don’t care that it’s a glorified flag football game, doesn’t mean a single thing in terms of a team’s overall outlook, and literally the only objective is to get out healthy.

Doesn’t matter!

Football is back. The King is back. Ridiculous in-game live betting is BACK (yep, you can gamble on this game).

The offseason is officially over. Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders usher us into the most glorious time of year, and we’re gonna celebrate the heck out of it!

That’s right … we have the five top plays from the Hall of Fame Game over the last 20 years locked and loaded for you! Let’s dive in.

Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey in action during game between the New York Giants and the Houston Texans at The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey on November 5th, 2006. The Giants won 14 to 10. (Photo by James R. Morton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Jeremy Shockey bulldozes defender in Giants debut

For those of you not old enough to remember, Jeremy Shockey was Gronk before Gronk was Gronk.

Sorry, it had to be said.

Shockey came into the league with a ton of hype coming from the University of Miami’s absolutely loaded 2001 team, and he didn’t disappoint.

This hit was certainly a sign of things to come for the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ.

In TE Jeremy Shockey's first #NFL game (the 2002 preseason Hall-of-Fame game) he turned in a catch&run for the ages. #NYGFilms #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/q8lawQEAzX — NY Giants Films (@NYGiantsFilms) July 1, 2017

Clarence LeBlanc returns interception 99 yards in 2002 Hall Of Fame Game

Bet you didn’t think you’d get a Clarence LeBlanc reference today, but here we are.

LeBlanc spoiled the Houston Texans’ franchise debut back in ’02, sealing the Giants’ HOF game win with a 99-yard pick-6 with just under two minutes left.

Along with Shockey’s brutal hit, this game also featured rookie David Carr throwing a touchdown pass for the Texans, and future Bachelor host (yep, who would’ve thought) Jesse Palmer throwing for 247 yards and two TDs for the Giants.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 9: Sean Taylor #36 of the Washington Redskins intercepts a pass in the end zone from Denver Broncos quarterback Matt Mauck, intended for receiver Darius Watts #17 as Ralph Brown #22 looks on during the second quarter of the 2004 NFL Hall of Fame game on August 9, 2004 at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Sean Taylor introduces himself to the NFL

Perhaps Taylor’s most famous highlight came when he absolutely destroyed punter Brian Moorman during the 2006 Pro Bowl Game, but people often forget he was a walking highlight reel from Day 1.

Making his NFL debut in the ’04 HOF game against the Broncos, Taylor – Washington’s first-round pick – picked off fellow rookie Matt Mauck twice, the second of which turning into a pick-6.

This game also featured the return of Joe Gibbs to the Washington sidelines for the first time in 12 years and a game-winning field goal.

Nothing says drama like a game-winner in the Hall Of Fame Game!

Sean Taylor introduced himself to the National Football League like only Sean could … at the Hall of Fame game: pic.twitter.com/p0cwPWttuH — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) August 2, 2019

Cowboys LB DeVonte Holloman gets Hall Of Fame Game pick-6

Yes, this is just another pick-6, so why does it make the list?

Well, for one, because I said so. But, more importantly, because this 2013 game between the Cowboys and Dolphins was the last time the HOF game was held on Aug. 4.

I know – it’s a stretch. I’m really trying here.

Anyways, here’s Holloman picking off Matt Moore and racing back for a Dallas score.

I hate that injuries cut DeVonte Holloman’s career short. He was one hell of a 6th round pick. #CowboysNation didn’t forget. Congrats on the new gig! @HolloMan21 pic.twitter.com/JxVvyhVxFq — Jase (@itsmejase_) February 6, 2019

Tennessee Titans run the perfect fake punt in iconic Hall Of Fame Game moment

You didn’t think I’d forget about the Hall Of Fame Game moment, did you?

The Titans called the perfect fake punt 13 years ago, and, for some reason, they decided to unleash it in the most meaningless game of the season.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 9: A.J. Trapasso #4 of the Tennessee Titans runs for a touchdown on a fake punt against the Buffalo Bills during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium on August 9, 2009 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Regardless, everything about this play is perfect … from the Oilers throwbacks to a punter racing 40 yards untouched for a score, to Al Michaels calling a preseason game, it was all perfection.

Happy Hall Of Fame Game Day, folks! Football is BACK.