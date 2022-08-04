Jags/Raiders Hall Of Fame Game Odds

The NFL is officially back! Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will square off in the annual Hall of Fame game.
Yes, it’s only a preseason game and no most of the stars won’t be in action. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action!
Vegas has already seen massive line movement, with bettors anticipating a low-scoring affair. The total opened at 34 and has been bet down several points. It’s worth noting that the UNDER is 5-1 in the past six Hall of Fame games.
The Raiders are slight favorites and while 2.5 might seem like a low number, two of the past three HOF games have been decided by two points or less and six of the past seven have been decided by four points or fewer.
Expect a low-scoring, tightly-contested matchup in the first game of the NFL, if recent history is any indicator.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @OutkickDanZ
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.