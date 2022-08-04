Jags/Raiders Hall Of Fame Game Odds

The NFL is officially back! Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will square off in the annual Hall of Fame game.

Yes, it’s only a preseason game and no most of the stars won’t be in action. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action!

Vegas has already seen massive line movement, with bettors anticipating a low-scoring affair. The total opened at 34 and has been bet down several points. It’s worth noting that the UNDER is 5-1 in the past six Hall of Fame games.

The Raiders are slight favorites and while 2.5 might seem like a low number, two of the past three HOF games have been decided by two points or less and six of the past seven have been decided by four points or fewer.

Expect a low-scoring, tightly-contested matchup in the first game of the NFL, if recent history is any indicator.