NFL Gives AJ Brown The Finger, Fines Eagles WR $10K For Pointing At Steelers

The No Fun League (NFL) has dropped the hammer on Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown for …

Pointing his fingers.

Yep. You read it right. Brown tweeted Saturday that he’s been fined $5K PER FINGER for pointing at a pair of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders after mossing them for a touchdown last week.

The nerve!

My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) November 5, 2022

NFL continues to ruin the fun for AJ Brown

How dare AJ Brown for pointing at those poor defensive backs. Twice!

Everybody knows the rules, though. One finger point = $5K. Sorry, AJ. That’s on you!

The undefeated Eagles are an absolute unit this season, and Brown’s dominance is a big reason why.

The former Titan has been unstoppable over the first eight games, recording 43 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns.

Three of those scores came last week against Pittsburgh, when Brown went OFF for 156 yards on just six receptions. As you can see, the Steelers threw everything at him, including a double team, and it just didn’t matter.

AJ Brown was unstoppable against the Steelers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

But at least the NFL stepped in and punished Brown for his sins. Look, you can embarrass a secondary all you want during the play, but when the whistle blows you best keep your fingers to yourself.

Thank you for restoring order, Roger Goodell.

PS: As if the fine wasn’t dumb enough, Brown was also “randomly” drug-tested after his monster game.

Makes sense!