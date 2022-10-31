AJ Brown Has ‘Random’ Drug Test Following 3-TD Game

This is why we can’t have nice things. After Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown went off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for 156 yards and three touchdowns, he found himself getting drug tested by the NFL a day later.

AJ Brown: 6 REC, 156 YDS, 3 TDs (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Even if Brown has been Mossing defensive backs since his days at Ole Miss, the NFL found his career day against Pittsburgh a bit peculiar.

Brown tweeted out the drug test news on Monday, with a direct reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the not-so-subtle doubting of his talent.

(Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol … Rogerrrrr this is not random,” tweeted Brown, adding an eye-roll emoji to stick the pettiness in Goodell’s face.

The Eagles extended their winning streak to start the year to 7-0 after their 35-13 routing of the Steelers.

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

(Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the League can be fairly liberal with handing out PED tests. Odell Beckham, Jr. had a similar experience to Brown’s following a standout performance in his first postseason game with the Los Angeles Rams.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL REQUESTS PED TEST FROM OBJ FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE

OBJ received a drug test from the League after catching four passes for 54 yards and one touchdown, as well as completing a 40+ yard pass to running back Cam Akers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Odell got a PED test after balling out in his first playoff win 😅 pic.twitter.com/ByXYPfMowN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 19, 2022