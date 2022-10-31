AJ Brown Has ‘Random’ Drug Test Following 3-TD Game

This is why we can’t have nice things. After Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown went off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for 156 yards and three touchdowns, he found himself getting drug tested by the NFL a day later.
Even if Brown has been Mossing defensive backs since his days at Ole Miss, the NFL found his career day against Pittsburgh a bit peculiar.
Brown tweeted out the drug test news on Monday, with a direct reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the not-so-subtle doubting of his talent.
“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol … Rogerrrrr this is not random,” tweeted Brown, adding an eye-roll emoji to stick the pettiness in Goodell’s face.
The Eagles extended their winning streak to start the year to 7-0 after their 35-13 routing of the Steelers.
It’s no surprise that the League can be fairly liberal with handing out PED tests. Odell Beckham, Jr. had a similar experience to Brown’s following a standout performance in his first postseason game with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL REQUESTS PED TEST FROM OBJ FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE
OBJ received a drug test from the League after catching four passes for 54 yards and one touchdown, as well as completing a 40+ yard pass to running back Cam Akers against the Arizona Cardinals.
