Robert Woods Responds To AJ Brown Calling His Time As A Titan ‘No Fun’

The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver AJ Brown could not come to terms on a new contract, so the Titans made the business decision to trade Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Given that reality, it’s understandable why Brown doesn’t exactly have the most glowing of reviews about his time at Tennessee.

During a recent appearance on Josina Anderson’s show ‘The Crew,’ Brown explained that it was “no fun” playing for the Titans, specifically singling out head coach Mike Vrabel and his coaching style.

Given that Brown — a former fan-favorite in Nashville — took a shot at his former franchise, Titans fans and local media took notice.

Tennessee went out and acquired veteran wide receiver Robert Woods this offseason in hopes of filling the void left by Brown. Naturally, Woods was asked about Brown’s “no fun” comment.

Woods, who has now played for three different franchises in his career, seemed to take a jab at Brown while commenting about the situation.

“Tennessee, it is serious,” Woods said. “You want guys and a team that takes winning serious, and I just think that’s how it is at practice and in the workplace.

“You’ve got to come in and work with a purpose. Whether it’s the weight room, film…know your job and know your assignment,” Woods continued. “Really, I think once you do that, you know your assignment and know what you’re doing, you go out there on Sundays and that’s when you’re able to have fun, play fast, and play loose.”

The full comments from #Titans WR Robert Woods, responding to AJ Brown saying Vrabel/Tennessee is no fun: pic.twitter.com/0dDRMjeJZB — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) October 4, 2022

The shots from Woods may have, and likely were, unintentional but his message about wanting players that take winning seriously is tough to ignore.

In his four games so far as a Titan, Robert Woods has hauled in 13 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. AJ Brown, meanwhile, has been the Eagles best wide receiver in the team’s 4-0 start. He has 25 catches for 404 yards and a score.

Those 404 receiving yards rank third in the NFL this season, behind only a pair of AFC East wideouts, Tyreek Hill (477) and Stefon Diggs (406). No wonder Brown is having more “fun” this season.