AJ Brown’s Expectations in Philly: Having Fun, ‘God Has Everything Else’

A.J. Brown heads into his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles after a blockbuster trade in the offseason and took to social media to make his expectations clear.

Brown, who played college football at Ole Miss and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, quote tweeted that his expectations for his first season in Philly are: “to have fun. God has everything else.”

Is to have fun.

God has everything else🤍 https://t.co/XgELy6R9m9 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 23, 2022

Brown swapped his old Titans jersey for a new set of Eagles threads after he was traded during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Eagles got their star receiver from the Titans for the 18th and 101st overall picks.

Brown had been seeking a new deal and agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles that includes $57 million guaranteed.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.