Eagles WR AJ Brown Drops Major ‘WTF’ Tweet

AJ Brown is a stat machine.

High-school-level stats, on the other hand, do not appear to be his strong suit.

The new Philadelphia Eagles receiver had a galaxy-brain moment on Friday when he tweeted out a new discovery made about meteorology and probability.

Brown tweeted:



“Today I learned that the ‘%’ on the weather doesn’t mean it’s the percent of a chance its going to rain/etc. It means its the percent of the city is the amount its going to get hit with rain/etc. Meaning like 50% rains means that’s how much in the city it will rain in.”

Today I learned that the “%” on the weather doesn’t mean it’s the percent of a chance its going to rain/etc.It means its the percent of the city is the amount its going to get hit with rain/etc. Meaning like 50% rains means that’s how much in the city it will rain in 🤯 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

Twitter users couldn’t let him live down the ludicrous tweet and started land’splaining how percentages on the weather app actually work …

A 50% probability of rain means there's a 50% chance of rain in an area over a certain period of time. It does NOT mean 50% of an area will definitely get rain. — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) June 11, 2022

AJ I don’t think this one is true — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) June 10, 2022

That is not correct. 50% is the probability that any ONE location in that forecast area will get rain. It does NOT mean that 50% of the area WILL get rain. — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) June 10, 2022

Titans fans got their own shots in.

At one point, Brown addressed one of the Tennessee trolls.

For the love of God, just stay off of social media. You’re already a villain. No need to make it a “stupid villain.” #Titans https://t.co/LBcM7e6Y1m — Henry Given Sunday ⚔️ (@SameerKES) June 10, 2022

For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person 🕺 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

Since you locked the other tweet just thought I'd stop in to say, Sir, your name isn't derrick mason. pic.twitter.com/8wJrdYfI0E — Shane (@shanemac615) June 11, 2022

Brown eventually opted for the perfect scapegoat, not named Ryan Tannehill, if the math didn’t calculate with the general audience, tweeting out that his girlfriend was behind the logic (or lack of).

“If it’s wrong, blame my girlfriend. I just be listening to her ‘Sometimes’ lol,” Brown tweeted, flirting with a high probability of getting sent to the doghouse.

