A.J. Brown Trade Elicits Priceless Reaction From Eagles’ Jason Kelce

When A.J. Brown was traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia nearly half way through the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, few were more surprised or as excited as current Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Appearing on a live feed opposite Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe, Kelce received the trade news at the same time as viewers, leading to a very real and very viral reaction.

“A.J. Brown!?!?!,” uttered Kelce as he arose from his chair and inched closer to his TV, not yet fully trusting the news. Seconds later, with all the enthusiasm of identifying the Mike pre-snap, Kelce instructed someone or something (possibly his dog) to “get out of the way, get out the way,” so he could confirm his eyes weren’t deceiving him.

Watch Kelce’s excitement unfold in the video below.

Jason Kelce was as shocked as you were at the A.J. Brown trade. pic.twitter.com/wY0YAumcpk — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 29, 2022

“This is big, Lefkoe,” Kelce said, stating the obvious. “This is big!”

As most know by now, Philly landed Brown in exchange for the No. 18 pick and a mid-round pick. As OutKick’s Sam Amico detailed, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Coach Nick Sirianni have big plans for their new wideout.

“How ’bout that one,” a still amazed Kelce added last night. “Dude. Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic – that’s what’s goin’ on.”

Kelce continued: “I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.”

Lefkoe then pressed Kelce for even more reaction, prompting the 34-year-old to belt out: “This is huge. This is instantly an upgrade for the offense.”

He concluded his comments in the most Kelce-family way possible, screaming, “HERE WE GO, BABY! HERE WE GO!” while simultaneously flexing to the camera.

For those of you still seeking an answer to the age old question “what can Brown do for you?”

We finally have our answer.

It can make you feel like a kid on Christmas.

