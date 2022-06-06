AJ Brown Says The Eagles Have Two No. 1 Receivers

Now that Eagles executive vice president shocked the world landing AJ Brown from Tennessee, expectations are through the roof. Most anticipate Brown taking the crown as “WR1,” but AJ Brown says not so fast. Apparently he believes his partner in crime, Devonta Smith, is a no. 1 receiver himself.

That’s big time praise from the All-Pro, but is it accurate?

“In my opinion, Smitty is a WR1. I expect Smitty to dominate…We will be taking the pressure off each other…it’s great to have another wideout beside you,” Brown said.

"In my opinion, Smitty is a WR1. I expect Smitty to dominate… We will be taking the pressure off each other… It's great to have another great wideout beside you" AJ Brown on DeVonta Smith.#Eagles (📸 @PaulTweetz2Much) pic.twitter.com/uBotAwcgZG — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) June 4, 2022

DeVonta Smith is WR1 in the eyes of many, including Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/YBTzj7UAy6 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) June 4, 2022

“He’s a really good route runner,” brown continued. “I think the sky’s the limit for Smitty.”

What’s he supposed to say? Whether it’s true or not, AJ Brown shouldn’t show up to Philadelphia thinking he’s coming to save the day for other mediocre receivers. Arriving to Philly acting like the next coming of T.O. only creates unneeded pressure and overall dampens the vibe in the locker room. This was a quality statement to make as it now promotes a culture that no one player is better than the other, perhaps helping quarterback Jalen Hurts spread the wealth — nothing kills a high powered offense faster than forcing balls to your no. 1 option.

All that said, is Devonta Smith worth all this talk? The numbers suggest it’s possible, however we have to anticipate both Smith and Hurts will improve. Obviously adding AJ Brown will draw double teams and advantageous matchups for Smith and that’s probably why the confidence is riding high.

Devonta Smith was a total beast on tape last year — adding a weapon that can beat most one-on-one coverages should help Smith break free on the other side of the field. They still have to execute between the lines to prove it, but NFC East defensive coordinators should be weary of this combo in 2022. A player that reeled in 916 yards with five touchdowns isn’t likely to take a step back with added talent on the field. Will he light up the NFL in year two? He just might.