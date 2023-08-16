NFL Films Are Lacking, Tiffani Thiessen Is Still A Playmaker, Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Disagree About Cheat Day And Cotton Eye Joe Serenades Tennis Match

Videos by OutKick

Now that we’ve fully immersed ourselves in preseason, it’s time to address the NFL question that’s gone unanswered all these years. Once we do that, we’ll check in on veteran Tiffani Thiessen who’s in no danger of being cut. And since we’re hungry, we’ll also grab a bite with Patrick Mahomes, but not Brittany.

(And Jackson’s definitely not invited)

But first, I need to ask: Where’s the tapes!?

In this age or cell phone cameras, social media and NFL films recording every grunt, whimper and snot rocket unleashed upon the field turf, why are we still yet to see (or in one case, hear) video evidence of some notable NFL doings?

Why has the Teddy Bridgewater injury footage never been leaked? The injury was reportedly so gruesome that players were throwing up on the practice field and amputation was seriously considered.

We can buy the all-22 film, Antonio Brown can livestream from the postgame locker room, but the Bridgewater footage has remained under lock and key.

(Full disclosure: I’m not even sure I want to watch it. I just want to know how it’s remained unearthed)

And where the hell is the infamous Dez Bryant tape? Remember when NFL Big J’s like Mike Florio and Adam Schefter (man, I hate lumping Schefty in with Florio) spent a large portion of the 2014-15 season and the months after talking about a Dez Bryant tape that apparently shows the former WR doing something he shouldn’t be doing? Said video is yet to surface nearly a decade after its mention gave PFT’s site enough clicks to keep funding Florio’s hair paint.

Finally, why haven’t we heard audio from the Thursday night game where Myles Garrett attempted to split Mason Rudolph’s skull with the QBs own helmet? Garrett’s stance has always been that Rudolph called him a racial slur that set him off. Rudolph denies it. Surely, video with sound would support at least one side of the story. There’s a bazillion different angles of the melee, NFL Films has more sound than Spotify, but somehow…the audio has never been leaked.

Myles Garrett previously took a (helmet) swing at quarterback Mason Rudolph. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Show your tapes! show your tapes! Show your tapes!

Now, that I got that off my chest, let’s move on…

Tiffani Thiessen Still Brings It

I’m not going to make you guys wait for Tiffani Amber Thiessen. That would just be rude. Besides, it’s not everyday you get a 49-year-old vet looking every bit like a spry rookie as we wind down summer. And that’s exactly how the former Saved By The Bell and 90201 star appears today.

She’s nearing 50 but still looks like starter material. Part of the reason could be because she’s “not giving a shit,” anymore as she told the Good Instincts podcast, as relayed by Yahoo.

The approach appears to be working for the artist formerly known as Kelly Kapowski.

Thiessen further told the podcast, ” I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?” Like a fine wine, if I must say so myself. Then again, I prefer my wine out of a box, so that’s up for interpretation.

*If you think featuring Tiffani Thiessen in Nightcaps twice in three months will be a rarity, I’ve got news for you. Queen Tiffani will be a recurring guest in this space. If you don’t like it, I surmise you’re one of those pompous asses from Valley. Shame on you.

Tiffani Thiessen turns 50 in January. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images).

And since we’re talking NFL football and 40-something starlets, let’s quickly fire up the wayback machine and revisit the memorable 2004 Monday Night Football pregame promo featuring Terrell Owens and the Desperate Housewives – one of which (Eva Longoria) made an appearance in Tuesday’s Screencaps, the big brother of Nightcaps.

Something like the video below could never air today. Instead of a polarizing receiver and a trio of hot girls, we’re likely to get Target and Bud Light co-sponsoring a junior high drag show while briefly mentioning…Oh, by the way, the Lions are visiting the Chiefs!