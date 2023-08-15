Eva Longoria Heats Up The End Of Summer, $150,000 Samsung TV & Huge Implants At The Raiders Game For Jimmy G.?

Videos by OutKick

Let’s start in Utah where Clay Travis was in town for a book signing and TNML showed up

For those of you who’ve been reading the last couple of years, Mike from Layton, Utah is our reader who lived his whole life in apartments until around a year ago when he finally lived the American Dream and bought his own property and officially joined the TNML.

Now he’s at a Clay book signing flying the colors. Well done, Mike!

• Mike from Layton writes:

Hey Joe,

Welcome back! I couldn’t believe it last week when I saw that Clay Travis’ book tour would be stopping in our backyard in Layton, UT. I’ll admit, I’ve met celebrities before and you have your good and bad interactions. Needless to say, Clay was truly awesome to meet because of how appreciative and down-to-earth he was. My dad and I walked away bigger fans of Clay than we already were.

Now all that’s missing is to have The Commissioner, Joe Kinsey, stop on by. Truly a great event today and I look forward to reading American Playbook!

Btw, I couldn’t help but represent the Mowing League by wearing the jersey proudly!

Kinsey:

This is where I have to remind TNML members that Clay hasn’t mowed a lawn in a decade or so. This guy is too busy for such tasks. Have you ever seen how many Fox hits he does? No idea how he keeps up with his schedule.

Texans welcome Ohtani to town

• Steve N. in Lindale, TX writes:

Scherzer strikes out Otani and Ranger fans giving him a real Texas Howdy!

‘Complaints about food service decline on a site that complains about tipping?’

• Tom L. writes:

I had to smile at your complaint about service industry decline on your vacation recap. Remember all those discussions about how people hate tipping? That’s having an impact on the quality (and quantity) of service industry workers. They are people who need and deserve tips, as many states, including your home state of Ohio, require a minimum wage of $5 per hour less for tipped employees than for regular employees. The difference in Florida is about $3 per hour. And tipped employees don’t get increases like others do. The expectation is that their tips will increase as they get better and more experienced.

So when tips start drying up, it gets a lot harder to find any service industry people, especially good ones. What’s their incentive? Maybe if people still tipped like they used to… or maybe if people who aren’t paid like tipped employees weren’t asking for tips and pissing people off about the whole process.

So why not raise the minimum wage for tipped employees, and eliminate tipping entirely? Think about it – if you take away the reward for good service, will that result in better service industry workers, or worse ones? I think you’ve already seen the answer.

Kinsey:

I challenge Tom to show me those “discussions about how people hate tipping” on Screencaps.

The discussion on tipping was on self-serve checkout machines that ask for tips and Starbucks drive-thru credit card machines that ask for a tip for a worker to hand over a latte. There was also a discussion on restaurants in California asking diners to pay for employee health care via upcharges.

People are also sick of tip jars in their faces.

I’ll give Tom the benefit of the doubt here and say that he must’ve misread the room during the tipping discussion. Show me the passages where people said they “hate tipping” waiters or waitresses.

I’m all ears.

Welcome back

• Kevin in Toboso, OH writes:

Coming up to the absolute best time of year! High school football, college football, NFL football and temps that don’t cause the family jewels to look like batwings.

Plus deer season is right around the corner. Ever deer hunt? If interested LMK. I will learn ya! All the way from harvest to table. Best meals ever.

Kinsey:

This is a good chance to address the start of the high school football season in Ohio. It begins THIS FRIDAY NIGHT. What the hell are we doing? It’s mid-August. I took a look at the schedule for our high school team here in Perrysburg, OH and the ten-game season ends October 20. This is the first time in the Ohio playoff expansion era that I have noticed that the season ends before Halloween. Homecoming will be in September for some of these schools. TOO SOON. HS football players should have their regular season extend to actual bonfire weather. How long until we see the lib lib local news stations do reports on how due to global warming there’s not much of a hoodie season at high school football games? August used to be about chilling out, sucking down margaritas, and relaxing as fall nears. Now the kids are back in school two weeks before Labor Day and we have high school football when I’d rather be in the pool. SMH. I don’t deer hunt. Nothing against deer hunting. I grew up all around it, but I never had that urge to get out and hunt. We were much more of a fishing family. You guys should share your wild game recipes heading into hunting season.

Beau in Toledo on life, shopping carts and bidets

Remember: I never edit Beau’s messages. We’ve had readers complain about grammar on OutKick. Deal with it. When Beau is rolling, I let him go. This is his brain at work.

• Beau writes:

I’m glad you got to enjoy some swampass weather in Florida!!

Imagine laying down concrete or asphalt in that heat…

That being said. let’s get down to ‘bidness…

Cart returns: Whatever. Do what you gotta do. I’ve been known to leave the cart by the wash-out area and/or next to the spot where i park…maybe leave a few Washingtons for the kids that gotta handle “bidness…

I’m a scratch golfer, btw… i hit the ball, scratch my head, and wonder why the hell the ball went that way…

Put something on my 10 yr old truck to piss me off for not returning said cart??? Yeah, i got ammo for that.

As far as where you should leave the cart, that’ll depend on if Amouranth is ithe BeerCartGirl that’s in on the after-round party…https://www.instagram.com/amouranthoffical/#

Yeah, that’s my first “stuff you guys sent in & stuff i like” entry….

No, I’m not dumping Hildeeee, but DAYUUMM!!

And since we’re on the subject, a regular rotation of Silvia Funes is requested, as well.

The Kids getting a new pooper? Yes, this counts as the weirdest segway from one ScreenCaps Subject to Another… That reminds me of when My Dad and his wife gave my Brother & i tix to Europe for Christmas in 2000 to visit Fam stationed at Ramstein AFB in August, 2001… yes, odd lead-in, i know…

After a long day of touring (the Roman Colosseum… Bro), eating, and several bottles of house wine, the tour bus group checked in to the hotel in Rome, and my brother had to rock the shitter,,, the ghostly look on his face when he bolted out and barked, “DUDE!! WHATS UP WITH THE 2 SHITTERS?!?!?”

Priceless is an understatement. Poor kid had never seen a bidet. (IDon’t knock it ’till you tried it, just sayin’…)

Mess with the Kids on this one.

I’ll leave out the German toilets in Eulenbis, Germany… waterless, shelves, spoons to check for intestinal worms… apparently it was a thing…

Speaking of which, i have sauerkraut questions for another time…

The Bud Light Party Patio

• Mike L. writes:

Welcome home, glad you enjoyed your time in Florida.

So, I’m watching Northwoods League baseball out of Wisconsin, yes down here in OC.

During the Green Bay/ Madison game I can help but notice that the Bud Light Party Patio has very little party happening.

Wow, just wow!

FJB

• Mild Bill says:

I spotted this car in Manassas Va. I agree 100%.

B1G title game in Vegas

• Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI writes:

Hope you saw the news the B1G is considering Las Vegas as a site for their conference championship football game. (Personal wish is a rotation between a Midwestern city and Vegas on off years).

Just think of the content available coming since everyone’s favorite budget airlines, Spirit, Avelo, and Allegiant, have non-stop flights from most traditional B1G cities and secondary airports to Vegas. You want Mich St frat bros on the direct flight from Lansing to Vegas with potentially a Governor’s daughter? Done! Iowa City coeds on an off-time Allegiant direct from Des Moines to Sin City arguing over sizes of carryons? Done!

How about Michigan and Ohio State fans at adjacent gates on their discount return flights to Flint or Cincinnati, one in existential bliss after winning the Championship to avenge their loss in The Game one week prior, the other hoping with rage at gate side slot machines to win enough to afford tickets to a presumed rematch in the Natty Title game in a month (that obviously won’t happen)? SOLD!

Kinsey:

Brandon is spot-on with this analysis. Holding the B1G title game in Vegas just makes sense to Midwesterners. It’s like a third or fourth home to so many — Tampa and greater Phoenix are one and two.

You won’t find me arguing against the B1G title game in Vegas. In case you haven’t been paying attention, the B1G game plan is simple: Follow the NFL. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the B1G take the title game to L.A. at some point. Wait until they start selling the title game to the highest bidder like the Super Bowl. It’s not far off.

Screencaps Photo of the Year Contender

• Darren in McDonough writes:

Welcome back Joe! I had this “in the can” for your arrival.

What more can I say? This is the type of photo that tells me Screencaps readers are dialed in. They get the program. They understand the mission. They comprehend what we’re trying to accomplish around here. Thank you, Darren.

Now we’re good and loose for a full day of blogging and action from the Internet. Let’s lace up the boots and get out there to live another day of life.

And if the kids are returning to school, have a great year. I’m ready for some silence around here.

Take care.

Numbers from :

The average cat's reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake's one (44-70 ms). The average human one about 220 ms



[source: https://t.co/hZYUZFkMDA]

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 14, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Chasing dreams and sinking putts! Join the adventure as I make my mark in the golfing world 🌟⛳️ #DreamBigGolfOn #YouthfulDrive

Zeke lands in Foxboro…

I know her pictures are floating around, but look at the joy this kid has getting a selfie 😂

Johnny Damon in a Buffalo Bills polo. What a world.

Walnut Grove High School just opened in Prosper, Texas, and the facilities are better than some D1 colleges 😳

(📷: @MaxPreps)



(📷: @MaxPreps) pic.twitter.com/QigXj1Tf0u — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 12, 2023

One of the most bizarre incidents nobody talks about. Indians pitcher Kyle Denny gets shot in the leg while on team bus while dressed as a Cheerleader and wearing go go boots. 2004.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



There’s officially a new member of the MILLION DOLLAR CARD club…this SGC 3.5 Joe Doyle just sold at auction for $1,323,000.



Joe Doyle is only the 21st athlete EVER to have a card sell for $1M+.



The rarity of this card has to do with it being an error that… pic.twitter.com/CuvfPoU0hV — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 15, 2023

Wise words from Fleer in 1997… 😅🧠



📸: @cherrycollect pic.twitter.com/LTrJUUxUyB — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 14, 2023

Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming is their bat boy tonight because he finished last in fantasy football

pic.twitter.com/ltRwdczyJR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 15, 2023

At $150,000, this 110" Samsung micro LED TV seems perfect for football weekends. Think I'll get two.

Baby Bull



This 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa is one of approximately 410 examples produced between 1981 and 1988. The car is finished in red over tan leather, and power comes from a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V8 mated to a five-speed manual. It's listed now on BaT:https://t.co/DxN7iKidSE pic.twitter.com/jrKZ6WV4kF — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) August 14, 2023

This is what gang violence in India looks like

Someone in Reseda, CA was waiting on medicine ball, but luckily CBP officers in Louisville stopped the shipment last Friday because the ball was deformed. When CBP inspected the 19 pound ball they found it was packed with Ketamine. This would have had a street value of $130,000.

Yes, below is @CBP #Beagle "Hardy" who alerted on a bag from a traveler that arrived at @ATLairport from Ecuador.

On Thursday, CBP officers working commercial operations at the Nogales POE seized 256.15 pounds of cocaine. The packages of cocaine were commingled in a commercial shipment of prickly pear cactus pads. Great teamwork by agriculture specialists and officers!

The best birthday cake we ever “saw”. #RealSTIHL #chainsaw



📷: The White Rabbit, Cakery & Sweets pic.twitter.com/gCDKuEYN9L — STIHL USA (@STIHLUSA) August 14, 2023

Fruit plate