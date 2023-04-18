Myles Garrett Will Never Participate In A Pro Bowl After Injuring Toe

Videos by OutKick

One of the NFL’s physical behemoths injured himself during a non-contact Pro Bowl Games obstacle course, so he’s retiring from the event altogether. Cleveland Browns defensive end (and absolute unit) Myles Garrett injured his toe during the Pro Bowl Games while racing Panthers DE Brian Burns.

Rather than risking injury again during the meaningless event, Myles Garrett is retiring from participating in the Games. Garrett poked some fun at the Pro Bowl incident during a media session on Tuesday, as News5Cleveland’s Camryn Justice reported.

Myles Garrett Is Not ‘Playing Games’ Next Year

“Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course,” Garrett told reporters after suffering the injury. “Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn’t make sense to me.”

The injury was unfortunate, considering the Games have nearly zero value for Garrett or the Browns.

The four-time Pro Bowler said his right toe went numb after hitting his foot. Garrett assumed that he had broken his toe before checking the injury.

“Only thing that went through my mind was, ‘Ain’t no way.’ It was like, my friends and my agent were like, ‘You sure you want to do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, why not?’” Garrett said.

“First wall I jumped up on, hit my foot and my foot goes numb. I’m like, ‘Oh damn, I just broke my toe.'”

Myles Garrett laughed as he expressed how scared he was to upset the organization and Browns Twitter after the injury.

“I’m thinking, ‘Damn, Browns Twitter’s going to go crazy right now,'” Garrett joked. “So, I finished, and I start walking off. I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t feel like the top of my foot.’ I’m like, ‘There’s no way I get set back like this from the Pro Bowl.'”

Garrett did forecast his status for the 2023-24 season and said he doesn’t expect the nagging toe injury to hinder the new year.

“It’s just frustrating,” Myles Garrett added. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

Last season, Garrett tied a career-high in sack totals with 16. The defensive stalwart added 60 tackles (career high), 8.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.