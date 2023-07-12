WATCH: Netflix Captures Emotional, Dramatic Moment Where Patrick Mahomes Is Benched Due To Scary Ankle Injury

Videos by OutKick

Every sport is trying to have its Drive To Survive, and the NFL is next in line with the new Netflix documentary series Quarterback.

The new series dropped on Wednesday and features the likes of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Atlanta’s (now Philadelphia’s) Marcus Mariota, and the man who hates games in prime time, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

To tease what’s in store in the new series, Netflix released a juicy clip that shows the moment Patrick Mahomes learned he needed immediate X-rays after injuring his ankle in the ADC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The worst thing you can do to your QB is take him out of the game.



Quarterback — our new doc series with unprecedented access to some of football's greatest players — is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7TSuJdYsjK — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2023

“We’re gonna take you in and get you X-rayed,” former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told Mahomes.

“Why can’t I do it at halftime?” Mahomes asked, sounding a little like Luke Skywalker telling Uncle Owen he was going to go down to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.

The boss man, head coach Andy Reid, convinced Mahomes to go get that injured ankle of his looked at. That led to Mahomes slamming his giant jacket down and unloading one hell of an expletive.

You’ve got to love uncensored television.

Patrick Mahomes checks on his injured ankle in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Looks Like Netflix’s Quarterback Will Have It All (That Includes Brittany Mahomes… Sorry)

Mahomes trotted to the locker room on his bum leg as 37-year-old Chad Henne entered the game. The clip turns to Brittany Mahomes in the skybox (something people may not be quite as thrilled about). She then gave her take on the situation: “He’s just mad that he’s hurt.”

Thanks for that, Doctor Brittany.

It looks like this show is going to deliver what it promised, some inside access to one of the biggest names in the sport.

…also Marcus Mariota and KirkCousins.

The clip ends with Mahomes trotting out of the locker room, and back to the sidelines.

Of course, we know how the rest of the playoffs shook out for Mahomes and Co., but it’s always interesting to see what was happening in the moment.

It’s a safe bet that Quarterback will be on a lot of peoples’ TVs over the next few days.

*Raises hand*

