Netflix Drops First Look At ‘Drive To Survive’ Season 5

Everyone’s favorite over-dramatized gateway drug into Formula 1, Drive To Survive, is coming back, and we now have our first glimpse at Season 5.

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer that teases plenty of talk about the 2022 regulations plus an appearance from a certain Dutch double-World Champion.

We start with some VO from F1 journalist Will Buxton. He talks about how 2022 saw the biggest overhaul in regulations that the sport had ever seen. Then, F1 president Stefano Domenicali pops up to say the drivers like challenges.

Spoiler Alert: some enjoyed those challenges more than others.

Next came the big reveal: confirmation that Max Verstappen will participate in this season. The 2021 and 2022 champ refused to participate in Season 4. That decision stemmed from his assertion that the show tried to create drama that wasn’t there.

Max has a point. Formula 1 is a dramatic sport as it is, with enough political tensions and bad blood to fill a season. There’s no need to make any up.

Perhaps he changed his mind or this season will be a little more grounded in reality, which would be great.

While sometimes controversial, Drive To Survive has been wildly successful at introducing Formula 1 and its personalities to new audiences. (YouTube/Netflix)

Drive To Survive Has Been Massive For Formula 1

While the show has become somewhat controversial, there’s no denying that the series has done wonders for the sport in the US. It’s a major factor in there being three races stateside this season. Plus, if it didn’t give F1 a real shot in the arm., other sports wouldn’t have hit up the Drive To Survive folks for their own series.

A pro tennis series called Break Point, and a PGA series called Full Swing are on their way.

The 2022 season didn’t give us a title battle but there are a few storylines I can’t wait to see. I want some insight into Ferrari’s woes this season, especially on the strategy side of things. We can also expect to see a lot about teams and drivers coming to grips with the new regs, as well as drivers fighting to stay in F1 like Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher.

Red Bull could offer some intrigue too between Sergio Perez’s crash in qualifying at Monaco and Verstappen’s refusal to let him through in Brazil.

However, there’s nothing I’m looking forward to more than the Alpine/McLaren Oscar Piastri fiasco.

If that doesn’t get its own episode, we will have been robbed.

