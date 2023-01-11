Netflix Drops Electric First Trailer For ‘Full Swing,’ The New PGA Tour Show From The Creators Of ‘Drive To Survive’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new golf show ‘Full Swing,’ and it looks like appointment viewing for every golf fan.

The show comes from the creators of the incredibly successful ‘Drive To Survive’ series that’s followed the last few seasons on the F1 circuit.

Netflix had kept things under wraps in terms of which golfers it had followed over the past year, but the trailer features some of the biggest names in the sport.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler are among those featured in the early moments of the trailer. Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka – all of which have made the jump to LIV Golf – are also featured in the video, which shows golf fans are in store for some LIV vs. PGA Tour content.

Rory McIlroy is the last player featured in the trailer and comes into the frame in dramatic fashion saying “If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward.”

Netflix could not have picked a better year to begin a series following the professional golf world than 2022.

READ: IAN POULTER LIVID AT RYDER CUP SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS FOR NOT SENDING HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES TO LIV GOLFERS

Last year was a legitimately unprecedented year in golf with LIV emerging onto the scene with big-time players joining the Saudi-backed circuit creating very real rivalries between the two professional tours.

Add the LIV Golf drama to the always great major championships and McIlroy winning last season’s FedEx Cup and you have content gold.

‘Full Swing’ is set to hit Netflix on Feb. 15.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris