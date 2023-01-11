Ian Poulter Livid At Ryder Cup Social Media Accounts For Not Sending Happy Birthday Wishes To LIV Golfers

Ian Poulter is upset with Team Europe and the Ryder Cup. He’s not mad about something they did, but instead about something they didn’t do. Poulter is furious that the Ryder Cup social media account failed to send a happy birthday message to Sergio Garcia.

No, seriously.

Garcia, a LIV golfer and also Team Europe’s all-time leading points scorer, turned 43 years old on January 9. The only post Team Europe shared on Twitter and Instagram that day was a look at the European team rankings to kick off 2023.

Then, on January 10, the account posted a random video of a Francesco Molinari shot from a past Ryder Cup.

This sent Poulter over the edge.

“You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. Sergio Garcia B’day yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much,” Poulter wrote on Twitter.

What’s really an “incredible touch” is the Players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well. You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioGarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 10, 2023

While Poulter claimed he was upset that the Ryder Cup didn’t wish Garcia a happy birthday, there are a couple of other layers to the story.

Poulter’s birthday was the day after Garcia’s, on January 10, and the Ryder Cup account failed to wish him, one of the greatest Ryder Cupers ever, a happy birthday as well.

It seems like LIV Golf, which Poulter is a member of, forgot to share a birthday message for him on social media as well until the Englishman’s tweet at the Ryder Cup went viral on Twitter.

Poulter sent his anger-filled tweet at 4:34 PM ET on Tuesday and LIV Golf posted its birthday post for Poulter exactly 16 minutes later.

Join us in wishing Poults a happy birthday! 🥳#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/81M3LtVqwi — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) January 10, 2023

While Poulter legitimately seems upset over the lack of birthday messages for himself and his fellow LIV Golf counterpart, it’s no secret some of the frustration stems from the uncertainty surrounding Team Europe for this year’s Ryder Cup.

It’s unclear at the moment if Team Europe or the Americans will select any LIV golfers to play in Rome this Fall, which clearly isn’t sitting well with Poulter.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris