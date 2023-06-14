Netflix Drops Trailer For New Quarterback Series Following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Videos by OutKick

Netflix dropped the trailer for ‘Quarterback’ — a mini-series following around some guys named Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — Wednesday, and it’ll have you ready to run through a brick wall.

Well, at least when they show Mahomes highlights. Unsurprisingly, the Mariota stuff doesn’t exactly leave you fired up for football season.

The Cousins stuff, meanwhile, is hilarious. Kirk is very clearly the Michael Scott of this new sitcom.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Roll tape!

Mahomes. Cousins. Mariota. See the game from their side.



Quarterback premieres July 12 pic.twitter.com/TvgfumO1Xf — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2023

‘Quarterback’ streams on Netflix at the perfect time

I’m all in. There is nothing better than a mid-summer NFL hype documentary. Obviously, the King of the Hill has long been Hard Knocks, but I won’t complain about a pre-Hard Knocks show. Let’s Ride, as Russ would say.

Obviously, the star of this bad boy is gonna be Mahomes. That’s not a slight against Kirk Cousins or Marcus Mariota, but that’s a pretty unfair fight.

OK — sort of a slight to the other two, mainly Mariota.

I need to know, what the hell is Marcus Mariota doing in this series? Patrick Mahomes is the obvious get, while Kirk Cousins is compelling enough to make a case. But Marcus Mariota — a lifetime backup QB playing for an awful team?

Anyway, it looks pretty awesome and couldn’t drop at a better time.

The second week of July is the absolute beginning of the dreaded Dog Days of Summer. You’re past the Fourth, but still two months away from football coming back. Only thing on is meaningless baseball.

This little documentary should perfectly bridge the gap right to the beginning of training camps, and then Hard Knocks, and then preseason and finally, College Damn Football.

Can’t wait.