Netflix Producing Docu-series About Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins And, For Some Reason, Marcus Mariota

Netflix and the NFL are partnering to create a docu-series called Quarterback. It will feature Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

All three players wore microphones throughout the season and features videos from both on-field and off-field activities.

The NFL put out a press release detailing the project, which appears to be something that will continue beyond this year.

The docu-series “will take a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks,” the release reads.

“This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. It will premiere in summer 2023.”

The NFL and Netflix partnered for a docu-series featuring quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota (Photo credits: Getty Images)

Along with NFL Films, Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning’s company), and 2PM (Patrick Mahomes’ company) are collaborating on the production.

According to Sports Business Journal, Peyton Manning personally met with Mahomes to get him on board.

It makes perfect sense that the NFL wants Patrick Mahomes front-and-center. He’s arguably the face of the league.

And, with some of the questionable calls the Chiefs got in the playoffs, one might wonder if Mahomes winning the Super Bowl wasn’t just part of the docu-series script.

Just kidding. Sort of.

Kirk Cousins’ inclusion makes sense to me. As much as people (especially some of my colleagues) argue that he stinks, he doesn’t. And, he’s an interesting dude. I have no problem with him being included, and in fact, am looking forward to it.

I can’t wait to see what his next great catch-phrase will be.

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and … Marcus Mariota?

But … Marcus Mariota?

Not only is Mariota quite terrible at football, but he got benched late in the season. His coach accused him of quitting on the team. The Falcons owner even took a shot at him.

But maybe that’s part of the intrigue? How did the benching actually play out?

Vontae Davis went viral when he got traded during a season of Hard Knocks.

Personally, I actually like the inclusion of Mariota. If you’re going to produce a series that shows an NFL season through the eyes of a quarterback, they can’t all be stars. Not every NFL quarterback is any good.

Marcus Mariota, who was benched for rookie, Desmond Ridder will be featured in a Netflix docu-series with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In fact, the NFL strikes a perfect balance here. They got an elite, MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

They got an above-average, division-winning but Wild Card-losing quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

And they got a below-average, benched-for-a-rookie-on-a-last-place-team quarterback in Marcus Mariota.

Look for a full review once the series comes out because you better believe I’m going to watch every second.