Jackson Mahomes Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with sexual battery over a February incident at a Kansas City restaurant where he was seen on video kissing a 40-year-old woman.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was booked into the Johnson County jail this morning around 7:45 and has a $100,000 bond. Based on the court records available, he faces three counts of sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery for the February incident.

via the Johnson County Jail / TMZ

Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old woman who owns Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, says the TikTok star “forcibly kissed” her and she says the whole time she’s “telling him, pushing him off saying ‘What are you doing?'”

Aspen further claims there were two more kissing incidents from Jackson Mahomes and she says at one point she was “yelling” for someone to save her “because he’s big and massive.”

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

In 2021, Patrick Mahomes admitted he had a chat with his brother over his behavior at NFL games, including an incident where he poured water on a Ravens game in Baltimore.

“He’s been good at not trying to respond to that stuff,” Patrick said during a press conference. “He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it.

“He’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people best he can.”

A year later, before the start of the 2022 season, Jackson popped up on a video from a bar where he’s arguing with management. “Why am I getting kicked out,” Jackson can be heard saying on the video.