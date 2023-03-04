WATCH: Video Of Jackson Mahomes Alleged Assault Released

Videos by OutKick

Security footage of Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabbing a female owner “by the throat” and forcibly kissing her at a Kansas restaurant has emerged hours after it was announced he was under police investigation.

Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, is accused of being involved in two separate alleged incidents at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, according to The Kansas City Star.

In one incident, the Chiefs QB’s younger brother is accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter more than once. In a second alleged incident, Jackson Mahomes is accused of “forcibly” kissing female owner Aspen Vaughn.

Here’s the alleged video, which has made the rounds online and is also on the Kansas City Star’s website.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Jackson Mahomes under investigation

Police reportedly viewed that surveillance video as part of the investigation, the restaurant’s owner told The Kansas City Star.

As of Saturday morning, police had not released a report on the alleged incident, but in a statement to the outlet specifically confirmed the authorities were “aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023.”

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive,” Vaughn told The Star.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The waiter has not filed charges over the alleged shoving incident, but police allegedly told Vaughn they would pursue “her alleged sexual assault regardless” whether or not she presses charges.

When she started to worry whether or not the police would follow through, she went public, according to the same Kansas City Star report.

Mahomes’ attorney maintains his client did nothing wrong.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses,” Brandon Davies told The Star.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”