Jackson Mahomes Being Investigated By Police: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson is reportedly being investigated by the police.

Mahomes is accused of being involved in two separate alleged incidents at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, according to The Kansas City Star.

In one incident, the Chiefs QB’s younger brother is accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter more than once. In a second alleged incident, Jackson Mahomes is accused of “forcibly” kissing female owner Aspen Vaughn.

Jackson Mahomes being investigated for assault. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Police viewed surveillance video as part of the investigation, the restaurant’s owner told The Kansas City Star. Police did not release a report on the alleged incident, but in a statement to the outlet specifically confirmed the authorities are “aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023.”

In a video provided to The Star, Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabs the female owner “by the throat” and then kissed “her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m.”

Mahomes faces troubling allegations.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive,” Vaughn told The Kansas City Star. Jackson Mahomes is accused of Vaughn of asking to speak to her privately about the shoving incident when he then allegedly forced himself on her in a basement office. The Kansas City Star was also reportedly provided a photo of Vaughn’s neck that showed a bruise.

Jackson Mahomes faces police investigation after alleged incidents at a Kansas restaurant. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The waiter has not filed charges over the alleged shoving incident, but police allegedly told Vaughn they would pursue “her alleged sexual assault regardless” whether or not she presses charges. When she started to worry whether or not the police would follow through, she went public, according to the same Kansas City Star report.

The restaurant’s owner also told the publication Jackson Mahomes is a frequent guest, and there have been previous issues with his behavior. She speculated 25% of his visits do not go well.

Jackson Mahomes denies doing anything wrong.

While police are reportedly investigating Jackson Mahomes, he’s maintained that he’s done absolutely nothing wrong, according to his attorney.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” his attorney Brandan Davies said in a statement to the outlet.

Jackson Mahomes denies doing anything wrong amid police investigation. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)

This is a developing situation. Make sure to check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them.